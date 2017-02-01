Struthers residents react to proposed city wide parking ban

Struthers City Council held an intense public meeting Wednesday night, where residents voiced concerns about a city parking ban.

The ban is already affecting some residents.

No parking signs are already appearing in Struthers neighborhoods. At the intersection of West Wilson and 6th streets, no parking is allowed on either sides of the road.

“It is really, really unfair,” said Struthers resident Denise Reed. “It's ridiculous, I think, to ask people to have to park around the corner.”

Dennis and Denise Reed have lived in their Struthers home for four years.

They say the small driveway has never been a problem when they had street parking.

In September, the city put up signs banning street parking. Street parking is allowed on other nearby roads.

The Reeds said they are willing to compromise.

“I do understand that you should not park on both sides of the street,” said Dennis Reed. “One side I think is fair.”

Struthers City Council held a public forum, and more than 30 residents filled the room voicing their concerns about street parking.

The council discussed weather to enforce more parking codes in the city and how to handle the current parking issues.

Along with the Reeds, many other Wilson Street residents took the podium.

Councilman Patrick Reed said the parking restrictions are about safety for children and emergencies.

“We have had too many issues, signs going up, signs coming down, we are just trying to come up with a happy medium,” he said.

The council, willing to compromise, agreed to amend the Wilson Street parking ordinance between 5th and 8th street to prohibit parking on only the north side of the street.

“It will be a 60-day trial, which we can renew, but we are going to see how it works,” said Patrick Reed.

The Reed said they are happy that something is being done for now.

“My reaction is they are being fair and doing something,” Denise Reed said.

Struthers City Council will be voting on the ordinance that will allow some parking on Wilson Street at the regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. next Wednesday.