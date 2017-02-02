GM support business closes in Lordstown

The company says both employees are permanently laid off

You can add two more jobs to the hundreds lost along with the recent elimination of the third production shift at the General Motors Lordstown Complex.

Penske Vehicle Services has notified the state that it is shutting down its operation on Hallock Young Road due to what it says is the loss of a fair market bid.

The notification does not say the closure is related to the termination of GM's third shift.

According to a notice filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), Penske had only two employees who are losing their jobs.

The filing is unusual, in that the Department of Labor usually requires employers to send out a WARN notification if they have 100 or more employees.

Penske had been providing fleet and transportation services to General Motors, according to the notice.

Word of the shutdown comes just days after GM eliminated the third shift of 1,200 workers making the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown.

The elimination of the shift had a trickle down effect on area businesses that support GM production here.

Lordstown Seating Systems, which makes seats for the Cruze, told 126 employees that they would no longer be needed at the Henn Parkway facility as a result of the Lordstown cutback.

Comprehensive Logistics also announced that they would lay off a significant portion of their workforce due to the elimination of the third shift at GM.

RELATED COVERAGE: UAW reacts to news of more down time at GM Lordstown Complex