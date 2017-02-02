Ohio city discusses raising age to buy tobacco products

More officials in Ohio are considering a tobacco initiative aimed at teens.

WBNS-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kuqM5s ) that the Powell City Council Operations Committee discussed legislation with Ohio-based advocacy group Tobacco 21 that would raise the legal age limit to buy tobacco products to 21. Tobacco 21 has ongoing campaigns in Toledo and Dayton as well.

Mayor Brian Lorenz says he wants to make sure the law is easily enforced and fair for all Powell residents. The mayor added that there were more planned talks about the initiative.

Six other Ohio cities, including Cleveland and Columbus, have already passed the legislation.

Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/

