Hermitage woman cited for crash that cuts power in Howland

State troopers say a traffic accident temporarily knocked out power to part of Howland Township Wednesday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that a Toyota Camry sheared a utility pole at Howland Wilson Road and Warren Sharon Road at around 7:30 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, Margaret Reel, 88 years old, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries troopers describe as not life threatening.

Ohio Edison was called restore power to the area.

Reel was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control of her vehicle.