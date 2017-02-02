Hermitage Denny's closed due to grease fire - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hermitage Denny's closed due to grease fire

HERMITAGE, Pa. -

A Denny's in Hermitage has to shut down after a grill caught fire Thursday morning.

Patrons were asked to step outside of the restaurant around 5:30 a.m. because of a grease fire.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire, but the restaurant will remain closed until the damage can be cleaned up. 

No time frame was given for how long this might take. Officials say there was a lot of smoke coming through the roof of the building.

