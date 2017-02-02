Habitat for Humanity starts new house project - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Habitat for Humanity starts new house project

WARREN, Ohio -

Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley kicked off its latest project Wednesday.

A house on Willard Avenue Northeast in Warren has been gutted for a complete rehab.

Several represenatives from the city, Trumbull County Landbank, Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and sponsors are involved.

When completed a family in need will be able to move in.

