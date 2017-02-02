Report: Fentanyl in the U.S. traced back to China

A new report released Wednesday night traces the deadly amounts of fentanyl in the United States back to China.

The U.S.- China Economic and Security Review Commission says that Chinese pharmaceutical companies are mass producing the dangerous drug and shipping it into America.

The report also says the United State's international counter-narcotics efforts have become inefficient and allow the drug to become widely spread after arriving in the state.

Senator Rob Portman said the report is troubling, although not entirely surprising.

“This new report confirms that China is the global source of fentanyl and that Chinese exporters use various methods to covertly ship drugs into the United States, including through the mail. To confront this problem, last Congress I introduced the STOP Act, which is designed to help stop these dangerous synthetic drugs from being shipped across our borders to drug traffickers here in the United States,” Portman said.

The full report from the U.S. - China Economic and Security Review Commission can be viewed here.