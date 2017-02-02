Mahoning County District Board of Health offers extra flu shot clinic

It's not too late to get your flu shot!

In response to the increase in influenza hospitalizations and emergency room visits, the Mahoning County District Board of Health is holding an additional flu shot clinic tomorrow.

No appointment is necessary.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over 6 months old should get an influenza vaccine.

Most private insurances are accepted. The Board of Health asks that you remember to bring your insurance cards, driver's license, Medicare, and Medicaid cards so the cost of the vaccine can be billed. Flu shots are free with most insurances.

The nasal spray influenza vaccine is not available this year.

The available flu vaccines and their costs are:

• Quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains) $40.00

• Quadrivalant (4 flu virus strains) short needle intra-dermal $40.00

• High dose trivalent (3 flu virus strains) for ages 65 and older $55.00

The clinic will be held Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mahoning County District Board of Health, 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

If you are unable to attend the clinic, appointments can be made by calling 330-270-2855, ext. 125.