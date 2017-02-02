56-year-old arrested for shooting windows in Downtown Youngstown

Youngstown police arrested a man they say fired shots at some downtown businesses early Wednesday.

Andrew Appugliese, 56, was arrested late Wednesday night on a warrant for vandalism.

Three of the windows were shot at and heavily damaged, at the Wells Building on 201 Federal Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Wells Building houses an architect business and a few apartments above.

Then, police responded to reports of shots fired at the windows of the Nationwide Ruddy Insurance Group business at 20 West Federal Plaza.

According to the police report, witnesses say a small dark car, possibly a Chrysler PT Cruiser was seen driving in the area. It's also believed a pellet gun was used to shoot out the windows.