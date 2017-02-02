McDonald's Hoop News 2/1/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 2/1/17

High School Basketball | Boys
 
Sharon 64 Franklin 62
 
High School Basketball | Girls
 
Newton Falls 41 Lakeview 40
 
LaBrae 33 Girard 41
 
Champion 68 Liberty 39
 
Fitch 67 Harding 45
 
Brookfield 80 Campbell 32
 
Niles 67 Hubbard 30
 
Struthers 64 East 42 | Struthers coach Grandy earns his 200th win 
 
Poland 75 Jefferson 41
 
Cleveland St. Joes 51 Valley Christian 49

