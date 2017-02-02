Youngstown issues mattress disposal rules to battle bed bugs

Youngstown residents who want to get rid of unwanted mattresses and box springs can no longer just place them at the curb and expect someone to haul them away.

The City Sanitation Department and Health District have issued new disposal rules designed to help prevent the spread of bed bugs.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, changing pesticide use in combination with international travel and commerce have contributed to a resurgence of bed bugs in the United States.

Although bed bugs are not known to transmit disease, some suffer an allergic reaction and may develop painful swellings similar to those associated with mosquito or flea bites.

City of Youngstown rules for mattress and box spring disposal:

By law, all mattresses and box springs must be encased in a sealed plastic bag before they can be discarded.

Before disposal, wrap the mattress and/or box spring in heavy-duty plastic (like a plastic tarp or plastic drop cloth) and securely seal it with duct tape.

The sanitation department will only pick up mattresses and box springs that are wrapped and contained properly. If unwrapped items are placed at the curb, they will not be removed.

In addition, people placing unwrapped mattresses and box springs will be in violation of City of Youngstown litter ordinances and could be cited and fined.

Properly wrapped mattresses and box springs placed at the curb will be taken away as part of regular trash pickup service.

Residents with questions may contact Green Youngstown at (330) 744-7526, Sanitation at (330)

742-8800, or the Youngstown Health Department at (330) 744-3333.