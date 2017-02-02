Warren man convicted for drug death of Boardman woman

A Warren man awaits sentencing for providing a 43-year-old Boardman woman with a lethal dose of a drug that experts say is 30 to 50 times stronger than heroin.

Roderick Means, 33, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of involuntary manslaughter, possession of cocaine, possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

According to an indictment handed up by the Mahoning County Grand Jury last year, Melanie Anderson thought she was buying heroin from Means, who local drug agents say is a known drug trafficker.

Authorities say the drug Anderson purchased turned out to be fentanyl, which caused her death on April 11 of last year.

Anderson's body was found at the Pembrook Apartment complex in Austintown.

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office says her death was caused by multiple drug toxicity.

Means will be sentenced later.