Federal judge hands down prison sentence to son of Mahoning County judge

Even though he told a judge he has changed his ways, the son of Mahoning County Juvenile Court Judge Theresa Dellick has been sentenced to serve time in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge earlier.

U.S. District Judge Aaron Polster handed down a sentence of six months imprisonment to John Dellick during a hearing in Cleveland on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Canfield man pleaded guilty last year to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Because Dellick was previously convicted of aggravated assault in Mahoning County, it is a violation of federal law for him to possess firearms.

According to the indictment, Dellick had in his possession a .25 caliber pistol and ammunition in January.

Dellick was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury in 2014 on nine charges including assault, ethnic intimidation, aggravated menacing, abduction and kidnapping.

The charges resulted from two incidents, the first of which was in October, 2013 when Dellick rammed his jeep into another vehicle during a road rage incident on Route 224 in Canfield.

Three months before that Dellick's former girlfriend told police that he assaulted her outside a Canfield pizza shop.

Dellick, who was eventually convicted of one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault, was placed on probation for 18 months and ordered to perform 160 hours of community service.

In January of last year, Dellick was arrested for a probation violation for which he served ten days in jail and sixty days house arrest.

Dellick's attorney filed a memorandum of support before his federal sentencing saying that Dellick is “deeply remorseful, ashamed, and embarrassed by his conduct.”

The memorandum said that Dellick had already been “significantly” punished by having been found guilty of the federal gun charge and the trauma it caused his family.

According to the court document, Dellick has maintained a 3.7 GPA at Eastern Gateway Community College and intends to transfer to a full-time university and enter the field of mental health and addiction treatment.

Dellick's attorney wanted the judge to sentence Dellick to one day incarceration at most, followed by a period of probation.

After Dellick completes his six month sentence, he will be placed on probation for two years.