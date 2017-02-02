Canfield doctor accused of illegally prescribing painkillers

A Canfield doctor faces 78 charges stemming from an investigation into prescribing prescription painkillers.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up an indictment on Thursday charging Dr. William Paloski with multiple counts of trafficking in drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, and unlawful sale or delivery of dangerous drugs.

BEM Medical Arts Center, 8421 West Western Reserve Road, Canfield is also named as a defendant in the indictment.

The Canfield address is actually the location of Paloski's home. Ohio Medical Board records shows that the doctor's practice is at 3100 Market Street in Youngstown.

According to Assistant County Prosecutor Martin Desmond, Paloski illegally prescribed painkillers such as Tramadol and Codeine.

Tramadol is an opiate-based drug used for treating moderate to severe pain in adults, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Desmond says the drugs were distributed with no legitimate medical reason.

The investigation spanned a time period from 2012 to 2015, resulting in Paloski losing his privileges to write prescriptions for controlled substances until he completes a course in prescribing those drugs.

Paloski is 73-years old.

Paloski, who has been practicing medicine since 1974, will be arraigned on the charges in common pleas court.