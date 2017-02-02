Study shows coffee can counter age-related inflammation

New research shows the cup of coffee you drink in the morning may do more than just add an extra pep to your step.

The study out of Stanford University has found coffee, particularly the caffeine found in the drink, can block some inflammatory markers in the body that come with aging.

The body is made up of molecules that serve as building blocks for our genes. Those molecules circulate in the blood and can trigger inflammatory responses.

Studies have shown chronic inflammation contributes to many cancers, Alzheimer's disease and cardiovascular disease.

This new research provides evidence that caffeine can counter that inflammation.

"Lots of people have no symptoms at all. You can just have inflammation on a regular basis. However, things like sore muscles, sore joints. Some people could even could low grade fevers from inflammation. So, there is a variety of symptoms. There is nothing specific that I can say, 'Oh, that is inflammation,' but the traditional one is swelling," said Dr. Wynand Nel with Mercy Health.