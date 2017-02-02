Valley butchers and hog farmers keep up with big demand for bacon

Some people eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Although bacon may not be the healthiest food to eat, American's love it.

It's so popular, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that supplies of bacon are way down. That means expect the price to increase up to about 37%.

At Catullo Prime Meats in Boardman it's a big seller, more so than other pork products.

"Because of the demand bacon is going to happen first. Bacon is an all year product as opposed to ham which is sold seasonally and pork chops is when it's really nice out," said Danny Catullo.

They even sell different flavors. "We smoke our own bacon and offer 12 different toppings that we put on top. My favorite is the country cured which is brown sugar, brown pepper and white pepper," said Catullo,

Steve Montgomery, from Lamppost Farm in Columbiana, sells bacon right on site. He says it's always the first thing to sell out.

"I wish a pig was all bacon is what it ends up being because we could sell every piece of it. There just isn't enough bacon on a hog. You have shoulders and ham and loins. Only 20% of the pig is actual bacon."

So even though demand is way up don't panic. The USDA says there will still be enough to go around and prices will likely stabilize this summer.