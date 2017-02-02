Lisbon mom arrested outside Austintown Walmart

A Lisbon woman who went into the Austintown Walmart to do some shopping, came back out to find police and charges waiting for her.

A concerned citizen called police when she saw Christy Rohn walk into the store Wednesday night, leaving her 14 month old son behind, sleeping in a car seat.

Rohn returned to her car just as police arrived.

The investigating officer noted that the outside temperature was 32 degrees at the time.

The baby was wearing a coat and was wrapped in a blanket.

A review of the store surveillance video showed that Rohn was in the store for nine minutes.

Police say Rohn was holding a bottle of a prescription sedative that was not in her name. Rohn told the officer that the medicine belonged to a relative.

Rohn was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of child endangering and possession of dangerous drugs.

She is free on bond and faces an arraignment in Mahoning County Court on Monday.