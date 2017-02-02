Application to state for two injection wells in Brookfield Township

The subsidiary of a Houston Based company wants to put two new wastewater injection wells in Trumbull County.

The area the company is looking at is in Brookfield Township near the water tower and State Route 7. The location is also near an existing well drilled several years back by another company. That well was never used.

Highland Field Services LLC, has applied for the state permits with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and they are under review at this time.

We stopped in to the Brookfield Family Diner to gauge how those who live in the area feel about the proposal.

An 82-year-old woman who wanted us to only refer to her as Sue from Brookfield feels very strongly about the issue.

"I don't agree with it. I don't like it from so many things that I've heard. Problems they're having in Vienna and all over. I'm not for it," Sue said.

But it's not just people who live in Brookfield who have real concern

concerns. People who live in neighboring communities wonder if these injection wells could present real health and safety issues.

Ron Zenko of Hubbard says, "I think about the earthquakes we had a few years ago and all this talk about how the Meander Dam got cracked maybe by the earthquake. It's too close to home."

But Ron's brother Andrew Zenko has a very different opinion on wastewater injection wells, and isn't totally opposed to seeing them come here.

"I'm for progress and for independence in oil," Andrew Zenko said.

Before any injection could begin the company would be required to meet several conditions.

