U.S. Marshals arrest Austintown man wanted for attempted murder

U.S. Marshals arrested William Shakoor, 20, of Austintown on Thursday. Shakoor was wanted on charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Police say Shakoor and another man, Michael Curry, 21, are suspects in the shooting and robbery of a man found lying on the ground along Catherine street early Friday.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone tells 21 News that more serious charges could be filed if the victim does not survive.

Those with information on the whereabouts of the Curry may contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.