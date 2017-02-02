Youngstown police investigate apparent murder on city's north side

Youngstown Police are investigating an apparent murder on the city's north side.

The crime would mark the second homicide of the year.

Police were called out to Oxford Lane, near Griffith Street around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Detective says, neighbors in the area reported hearing gun fire. When officers arrived they found a man dead in the street from an apparent gun shot wound.

Detectives tell 21 News they are working to identify the victim, who appeared to be in his mid to late 20's. Detectives also say at this time there are no suspects.

An out of state truck was in a nearby drive-way. Police say, neighbors were not familiar with the vehicle. Detectives believe the truck may be linked to the crime and say, it was taken as evidence.

