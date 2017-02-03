Youngstown police chase ends in crash in residential neighborhoo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown police chase ends in crash in residential neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood in Youngstown ends with a crash, and the car's driver is now behind bars.

Police say the chase started around 11:30 Thursday night and only lasted a few minutes, but that the driver of this car, 23-year-old Eraysha Campbell, was reaching speeds of about 70 miles per hour near Indianola Avenue.

Police initially tried to conduct a traffic stop on the 500 block of Clearmount Avenue by pulling in front of Campbell's black Dodge Avenger.

An officer says as he was opening the door of his patrol car to get out, Campbell began to drive toward him, then veered around the patrol car almost striking the officer. She then hit the curb before fleeing toward Firnley Avenue.

She was driving so erratically that police called off the chase with that hope that she would stop and that she wouldn't put anyone else in danger.

Campbell then smashed into some rocks near the intersection of Indianola and Firnley avenues.

Police say she wasn't hurt, but tried to fight responding officers.

Officers say they ordered her to shut the car off and exit the vehicle, but she kept revving the engine and spinning her tires.

Officers approached the vehicle and saw she was talking on her phone and attempted to open the passenger and driver's side door. Both were locked, so officers attempted to break the windows in order to reach an inside door handle.

They were able to break the driver's side window, reach inside the car and open the door from the inside. Campbell still refused to leave the vehicle, clinging to her steering wheel. She began to crawl toward the passenger side of the car, and officers had to use a Taser before they were able to apprehend her.

She was arrested for failing to comply with police and resisting arrest.

She was also given several traffic citations, including driving under suspension, failure to control, failure to signal, a safety belt violation and having fictitious plates. The plates on the Dodge Avenger came back to a Pontiac Grand Prix.

Campbell is expected to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court at 10 a.m. today to answer to the charges.

