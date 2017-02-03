Driver says he was robbed when delivering food to Youngstown home

A delivery driver told police he was robbed at gunpoint when delivering food on Youngstown's South Side.

Officials say they were called to a home on the 4000 block of Rush Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The driver said when he pulled up to the home a man was standing in the driveway waiting for him.

The victim told police he got out of his car and asked the suspect if he was expecting a delivery. The man replied, “No, but I'll take the money in your pocket.”

Reports say the suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it toward the driver. The victim said he pulled $10 from his wallet and then the suspect patted down the victim to check for other valuables and told him that he did not want the food.

The driver then got back into his car and left.