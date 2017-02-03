Driver says he was robbed when delivering food to Youngstown hom - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver says he was robbed when delivering food to Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A delivery driver told police he was robbed at gunpoint when delivering food on Youngstown's South Side.

Officials say they were called to a home on the 4000 block of Rush Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The driver said when he pulled up to the home a man was standing in the driveway waiting for him.

The victim told police he got out of his car and asked the suspect if he was expecting a delivery. The man replied, “No, but I'll take the money in your pocket.”

Reports say the suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it toward the driver. The victim said he pulled $10 from his wallet and then the suspect patted down the victim to check for other valuables and told him that he did not want the food.

The driver then got back into his car and left.

    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>
    Feminist activists have hung a big banner from a church to protest French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the depressed northern town where she is casting her ballot.More >>
    State Police are investigating a scam involving a 65-year-old Jackson Township woman being scammed by a fake Microsoft Customer Service employee. 

    State Police are investigating a scam involving a 65-year-old Jackson Township woman being scammed by a fake Microsoft Customer Service employee. 

