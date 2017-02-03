Youngstown police identify homicide victim

Youngstown police have identified the victim of a homicide on the city's North Side.

Police say they were called out to Oxford Lane near Griffith Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found Clevael Workman, 23, dead in the street from an apparent gun shot wound.

This is the city's second homicide of the year.

Detectives told 21 News they do not have suspects at this time.

An out-of-state truck was in a nearby driveway, and neighbors told police they were not familiar with the vehicle.

Detectives believe the truck may be linked to the crime and say it was taken as evidence.

Youngstown police asks anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 330-742-8929. Tips can also be called anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.