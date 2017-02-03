Teenage brothers allegedly steal truck out of Campbell driveway

Three teenage brothers were arrested after they allegedly stole and crashed a truck in Campbell.

Police received a call from a man who says his Nissan truck was stolen right out of his driveway around 10:30 Thursday morning.

The victim told police he started his truck to warm it up in his driveway on the 600 block of Devitt Avenue and then went back inside.

He says he looked out of his window and saw his Nissan backing out of his driveway at high speed and going toward 16th Street.

The man told police he ran outside of his house and saw a teenager standing next to a gray Chevrolet truck in front of his house. Reports say the teen told the victim he could borrow "his" Chevrolet to go after the stolen Nissan.

The man said he went back into his house to call the police; when he looked back outside the teenager was gone, but the gray Chevrolet was still in front of his home.

Officers arrived at the home and discovered the Chevrolet was reported stolen out of Youngstown and towed it.

The victim told police he had security footage, where you can see a different male teenager getting into the Nissan and backing out of the driveway.

Officers then began patrolling the city for the stolen truck, which they found parked in the parking lot of a doctor's office on Struthers-Liberty Road.

Reports say one officer got out of his patrol car to approach the truck. Officials say there were three teens in the car: the 15-year-old who stole the Nissan out of the driveway, the 15-year-old who offered the gray Chevrolet to the victim and a 14-year-old boy.

As the officer approached the truck, it sped out of the doctor's office onto Struthers-Liberty Road before abruptly turning onto Penhale Avenue, where they cut off two other vehicles.

Police say the truck continued down Penhale going faster than 80 mph, swerving around other vehicles on the roadway. The truck then went through the intersection of Penhale and 12th street, not stopping for oncoming traffic.

Once the truck turned onto 12th street, it went over a curb and struck a telephone pole.

Officers say the three teens jumped out of the truck and fled on foot. Two of the teens hopped a fence behind a restaurant on 12th street while the 14-year-old began to run through backyards on Penhale.

Reports say the 14-year old put his hands in his pockets while he was running. Officers told him to take his hands out of his pockets, but he would not comply. Police had to use a Taser to stop the 14-year-old. He thent old officers he was with his two brothers and told officers which way they fled.

Police found a large fixed bladed knife and two cell phones in the 14-year-old's pocket.

K9s were brought in to track the two 15-year-olds. Both teens were found hiding in the rafters of a garage on the 300 block of Whipple Avenue.

The three teenagers are facing a slew of charges, including breaking and entering, failure to comply, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle without a license, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding, theft and carrying a concealed weapon.