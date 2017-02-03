Teenage brothers allegedly steal truck out of Campbell driveway

State Police in Mercer County are investigating a report from a 65-year-old Jackson Township woman who says she was scammed by someone claiming to be a Microsoft Customer Service employee. The woman called a phone number she found online, thinking it was Microsoft Customer Service. The caller found out too late that the number was not Microsoft, but was used to contact a scammer, according to police.More >>
You may have heard the phrase, "Big things come in small packages," and for one six-year-old from East Liverpool, that couldn't be more true. "I think he had seen some of the commercials, and wanted to do something to help," says Gunnar Watson's Grandfather, Terry Wayland. Gunnar, along with his family, decided to make fudge all to help those at the Rescue Mission.More >>
A 15-year-old Warren girl accused of fatally shooting her father last year has been denied release to her family by a judge in Trumbull County. Bresha Meadows was just 14 when she was charged with shooting and killing her father in their Warren home July 28 while he was asleep. An attorney for Meadows had asked Juvenile Court Judge Pamela Rintala to allow the teenager to live with her aunt in Cleveland until her trial.More >>
Carlos Carrasco pitched six impressive innings, and the bullpen held on for the Cleveland Indians in their 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.More >>
Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 3, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 2, 2017.More >>
Miguel Cabrera hit his 450th homer in his first game off the disabled list and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
An attorney for four Nebraska beer stores blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will ask a judge to dismiss 22 liquor law violations filed against them,...More >>
Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint near Tombstone say they've 67 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled inside of a casket.More >>
The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim.More >>
