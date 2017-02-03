Environmental activists speak out in Youngstown against air pollution

A group of environmental activists gathered in Downtown Youngstown Friday to speak out against air pollution.

Group members of the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments were concerned about the Trump administration's potential to rollback standards on methane gas emissions.

The activists say air pollution from the gas equipment makes ozone smog, which can cause health problems such as asthma.

The smog caused by oil and gas pollution is attributed to thousands of childhood asthma attacks in Ohio, and one Ohio county actually exceeds the Environmental Protection Agency's Cancer Risk Level of Concern, according to the Alliance's press release.

"We need strong standards for limiting methane pollution to keep Americans safe, and the last administration did make significant progress," said member Peggy Ann Berry.

According to the group, Ohio's oil and gas producers waste $5 million in natural gas through leaks and flaring.

Republican lawmakers, including Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson, have recently introduced resolutions to undo the methane standards.