Environmental activists speak out in Youngstown against air poll - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Environmental activists speak out in Youngstown against air pollution

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A group of environmental activists gathered in Downtown Youngstown Friday to speak out against air pollution.

Group members of the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments were concerned about the Trump administration's potential to rollback standards on methane gas emissions.

The activists say air pollution from the gas equipment makes ozone smog, which can cause health problems such as asthma.

The smog caused by oil and gas pollution is attributed to thousands of childhood asthma attacks in Ohio, and one Ohio county actually exceeds the Environmental Protection Agency's Cancer Risk Level of Concern, according to the Alliance's press release.

"We need strong standards for limiting methane pollution to keep Americans safe, and the last administration did make significant progress," said member Peggy Ann Berry.

According to the group, Ohio's oil and gas producers waste $5 million in natural gas through leaks and flaring.

Republican lawmakers, including Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson, have recently introduced resolutions to undo the methane standards. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:46:01 GMT
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>

  • Banker, economic adviser and now youngest French president

    Banker, economic adviser and now youngest French president

    Sunday, May 7 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-05-07 23:32:51 GMT
    Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.More >>
    Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.More >>

  • Mercer County woman victim of computer repair scam

    Mercer County woman victim of computer repair scam

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:35:30 GMT

    State Police in Mercer County are investigating a report from a 65-year-old Jackson Township woman who says she was scammed by someone claiming to be a Microsoft Customer Service employee. The woman called a phone number she found online, thinking it was Microsoft Customer Service. The caller found out too late that the number was not Microsoft, but was used to contact a scammer, according to police. 

    More >>

    State Police in Mercer County are investigating a report from a 65-year-old Jackson Township woman who says she was scammed by someone claiming to be a Microsoft Customer Service employee. The woman called a phone number she found online, thinking it was Microsoft Customer Service. The caller found out too late that the number was not Microsoft, but was used to contact a scammer, according to police. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms