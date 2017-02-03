Austintown man accused of striking people with cane in bar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown man accused of striking people with cane in bar

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
Douglas Dennison

An Austintown man is now in the Mahoning County Jail after allegedly striking three people with his metal walking cane.

Police say they arrived at the Wyle E. Coyotes bar on Mahoning Avenue Thursday night after receiving a call about a fight involving a white male with a beard and a walking cane, who fled the bar on foot.

One victim of the assault suffered two small cuts to the tops of both hands near the knuckles, and told police he was standing at the bar having a conversation with the male, only known to him as "Douglas", over politics.

"Douglas" then started to yell and argue with him, according to the police report.

The victim advised police that "Douglas" had fled to Chippers Sports Bar on North Edgehill Avenue.

Police found the man, who identified himself as Douglas Dennison, and told police he was assaulted three times at the bar by the victim. 54-year-old Dennison said the man put his hands on him several times even when Dennison said not to touch him.

Dennison also told police that he was struck with a pool cue stick.

After trying to persuade Dennison to leave, he refused, then walked towards the victim and stuck him in the hands with the cane, knocking him to the ground.

Two other individuals attempted to pull Dennison off of the man, but as he was being pushed out the door, Dennison swung his cane violently towards the two, striking one on the wrist and the other twice in the head, reports say.

Surveillance footage showed Dennison as the aggressor in the incident, threatening and waving his cane in the air as if he was going to strike, then later actually striking at least two of the victims.

Dennison was charged with three counts of felonious assault, but due to him having several medical issues, he was transported to the hospital, according to the report.

The victim who was struck on the head was also taken to the hospital for her small head injury.

Police say all those involved in the assault were consuming alcohol within the bar and were moderately intoxicated.

