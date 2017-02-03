Spanish-speaking addicts getting recovery help - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Spanish-speaking addicts getting recovery help

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Drug overdose deaths have tripled compared to this time last year in Mahoning County.  The Drug epidemic isn't limited to just one demographic either.

 The Hispanic community is the fastest growing population in the valley but they are getting overlooked when it comes to helping those who are addicted to drugs.
Now that will all change.
The county helped to fund more bilingual chemical dependency counselor assistants who are trained to fight the drug epidemic. Right now finding help was pretty much only available to English speakers in the area.

"We know there is just as many in the Hispanic community who need this. We also know the individuals who will attend drug and alcohol treatment are eleven times more likely when there is someone speaking the same language as them," said Jeffrey Magada, Executive Director of Flying High Inc.

Rev. Rolando Rojas, of Spanish Evangelical Church, said, "We know there is just as many in the Hispanic community who need this. We also know the individuals who will attend drug and alcohol treatment are eleven times more likely when there is someone speaking the same language as them."

Before today there was only one Spanish-speaking counselor, now there will be 15 in the area.  Many of the 15 counselors attended a press conference Friday at OCCHA in Youngstown. They say they all want to make a difference and help save lives.

Counselor, Elydia Molina-Rivera of Youngstown, said, "I didn't hesitate. I am so excited to be able to improve the lives of someone else so that's why I decided to take the training."

The county gave almost $5000 toward the training of these counselors.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Eliminate potential tree hazards

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:46:01 GMT
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>
    Three or four days after storms rolled through the valley tree service companies are still busy Thursday cleaning up the mess left behind. Arborists say leaves make trees a little heavier so high winds can help blow them down.  But is there anything you can do about it? Pruning your trees can make a difference. "A tree can grow right next to a house and it will be fine you just have to make sure it's not damaged or diseased and it's safe to be there," said Daniel Yoho...More >>

  • Banker, economic adviser and now youngest French president

    Banker, economic adviser and now youngest French president

    Sunday, May 7 2017 9:12 PM EDT2017-05-08 01:12:14 GMT
    Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.More >>
    Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.More >>

  • Mercer County woman victim of computer repair scam

    Mercer County woman victim of computer repair scam

    Sunday, May 7 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-05-07 22:35:30 GMT

    State Police in Mercer County are investigating a report from a 65-year-old Jackson Township woman who says she was scammed by someone claiming to be a Microsoft Customer Service employee. The woman called a phone number she found online, thinking it was Microsoft Customer Service. The caller found out too late that the number was not Microsoft, but was used to contact a scammer, according to police. 

    More >>

    State Police in Mercer County are investigating a report from a 65-year-old Jackson Township woman who says she was scammed by someone claiming to be a Microsoft Customer Service employee. The woman called a phone number she found online, thinking it was Microsoft Customer Service. The caller found out too late that the number was not Microsoft, but was used to contact a scammer, according to police. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms