Spanish-speaking addicts getting recovery help

Drug overdose deaths have tripled compared to this time last year in Mahoning County. The Drug epidemic isn't limited to just one demographic either.

The Hispanic community is the fastest growing population in the valley but they are getting overlooked when it comes to helping those who are addicted to drugs.

Now that will all change.

The county helped to fund more bilingual chemical dependency counselor assistants who are trained to fight the drug epidemic. Right now finding help was pretty much only available to English speakers in the area.

"We know there is just as many in the Hispanic community who need this. We also know the individuals who will attend drug and alcohol treatment are eleven times more likely when there is someone speaking the same language as them," said Jeffrey Magada, Executive Director of Flying High Inc.

Before today there was only one Spanish-speaking counselor, now there will be 15 in the area. Many of the 15 counselors attended a press conference Friday at OCCHA in Youngstown. They say they all want to make a difference and help save lives.

Counselor, Elydia Molina-Rivera of Youngstown, said, "I didn't hesitate. I am so excited to be able to improve the lives of someone else so that's why I decided to take the training."

The county gave almost $5000 toward the training of these counselors.