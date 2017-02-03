Heart disease leading cause of death in women

Click here to enter our Do-Cut Cut Above the Rest contest!More >>
An Ohio judge will decide later on issues including whether jurors for a white former University of Cincinnati policeman's murder retrial can see the T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem he wore under his...More >>
Pittsburgh is spending $580,000 to buy up to 500 new litter cans that will be equipped with smart technology to tell Public Works employees when they're full.More >>
A Pennsylvania man who police say bit the tip off a woman's nose has been jailed on attempted homicide and other charges.More >>
A man has been charged with criminal homicide after two people told authorities that they saw him cut the throat of another man in the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania home.More >>
A Kentucky woman chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania told the trooper who finally stopped her she was Hillary Clinton.More >>
A former NBA player and current college coach has been arrested on charges that he exposed his genitals on a public trail in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman who police say drove around with her newborn daughter's body has been jailed on abuse of a corpse and other charges.More >>
The body of a 19th century serial killer is being exhumed in suburban Philadelphia at the request of his great-grandchildren, who hope identifying his remains will quell centuries-old rumors that he conned his way...More >>
Officials in a northeast Ohio city say they're planning to file a lawsuit aimed at stopping a high-pressure natural gas pipeline from being built in their community because of the economic and environmental...More >>
A grand jury has cleared the police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University last year.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
An attorney for four Nebraska beer stores blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will ask a judge to dismiss 22 liquor law violations filed against them,...More >>
Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint near Tombstone say they've 67 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled inside of a casket.More >>
The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim.More >>
