Heart disease leading cause of death in women

Every eighty seconds, a woman dies from either heart disease or a stroke.

"The good news is with awareness, education and lifestyle modifications, the majority of that can be prevented," said cardiologist Dr. Steven Ballas with Mercy Health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both women and men in the United States. Years of research show, though, women and men don't experience it the same. In fact, sometimes it can be harder to diagnose heart disease in women.

"The symptoms are sometimes that classic ones and sometimes are less classic in women that it is more shortness of breath, more nausea with activity," said Dr. Ballas.

The American Heart Association recommends women get regular heart screenings beginning at age 20 because they can begin developing plaque in their arteries at that age. Dr. Ballas says women with a family history of heart disease need to pay extra attention to the symptoms.

"Once you have heart disease, you're always going to have it and you always have to be knowledgeable of treating, very aggressively, your blood pressure, your diabetes, avoiding smoking," said Dr. Ballas.

A healthy diet and regular exercise are also important in warding off heart disease.