Injured Hubbard athlete sets sights on YSU

Two years after suffering devastating injuries in an accident, a student athlete from Hubbard is ready for another new challenge.

A stand-out athlete, Colin Burdette this week signed up as a walk-on prospect for Youngstown State football. It comes more than two years after what his mother described as unbelievable recovery. In 20-14, a four-wheeler accident fractured almost every bone in Burdette's face, broke both arms and lacerated his spleen.

"Just thinking about it now, it's just crazy that I was fighting for my life two years ago. Two weeks in the hospital, endless hours of surgery, it's crazy that I'm here and have the opportunity to play college football," Burdette said. The Eagles athletic director says that Colin has always had that can-do attitude.

"That's one of the biggest things he had. Playing soccer and football just never giving up, just keep pushing and never give up," Athletic Director, Chuck Montgomery said.

Burdette says his recovery had a lot to do with all of the support he received. "The school did, parents, family, people I didn't even know sent me messages on facebook saying they hope I get better, said Burdette.

Last year he showed his appreciation to Akron Children's Hospital by forming a team to run in a marathon in Akron and donated the proceeds to the hospital. As a walk-on prospect at YSU there are no guarantees, but just maybe that can-do attitude will give Colin one more success in his long recovery.



