Boardman Local Schools officially launch new bus app

The Boardman Local School District is now using some new technology that is taking school bus riding to the next level.

On Monday, the district is testing out the newly launched the Here Comes the Bus app. How it works is that parents and students can download the app to see how close their bus is to their home. Parents can get text notifications when the bus arrives at the school, or at the end of the day when the bus arrives at the bus stop.

Administrators are taking advantage of the GPS tracking device now in all of the engines of each bus. "We know where our students are, so if there is an emergency, we can send first responders to the exact location quickly," said Boardman Local Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton.

The students were recently sent home with passwords and login information. "We tested the app for three months to make sure it was ready," said Saxton.

The school district has more than 3,000 bus riders. The app is free and can be downloaded on iPhones or Android.

School officials will release more information on Monday about how well the new bus app worked during the initial runs.