Boardman Local Schools officially launch new bus app - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

updated

Boardman Local Schools officially launch new bus app

Posted: Updated:
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The Boardman Local School District is now using some new technology that is taking school bus riding to the next level.

On Monday, the district is testing out the newly launched the Here Comes the Bus app.  How it works is that parents and students can download the app to see how close their bus is to their home. Parents can get text notifications when the bus arrives at the school, or at the end of the day when the bus arrives at the bus stop.

Administrators are taking advantage of the GPS tracking device now in all of the engines of each bus. "We know where our students are, so if there is an emergency, we can send first responders to the exact location quickly," said Boardman Local Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton. 

The students were recently sent home with passwords and login information. "We tested the app for three months to make sure it was ready," said Saxton. 

The school district has more than 3,000 bus riders. The app is free and can be downloaded on iPhones or Android. 

School officials will release more information on Monday about how well the new bus app worked during the initial runs.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Columbiana county nature area closing to public

    Columbiana county nature area closing to public

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:46:58 GMT
    After nine decades a popular outdoor recreation area in Columbiana county is being closed to the public.   Beaverkettle Farms in the quiet village of Fredericktown is four thousand acres of natural beauty around Little Beaver Creek. One area where glaciers had exposed bed rock, is called the Tubs, and was popular for swimming and sunbathing. The owners of Beaverkettle Farms had allowed free public access to the land using a pass card system.  But in recent years too ma...More >>
    After nine decades a popular outdoor recreation area in Columbiana county is being closed to the public.   Beaverkettle Farms in the quiet village of Fredericktown is four thousand acres of natural beauty around Little Beaver Creek. One area where glaciers had exposed bed rock, is called the Tubs, and was popular for swimming and sunbathing. The owners of Beaverkettle Farms had allowed free public access to the land using a pass card system.  But in recent years too ma...More >>

  • S. Korea's leader willing to visit North, talk to US, China

    S. Korea's leader willing to visit North, talk to US, China

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:45:56 GMT
    New South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he was open to visiting North Korea under the right conditions to talk about Pyongyang's aggressive pursuit of nuclear-tipped missiles.More >>
    New South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he was open to visiting North Korea under the right conditions to talk about Pyongyang's aggressive pursuit of nuclear-tipped missiles.More >>

  • Airport chaos, flights canceled: Spirit Airlines apologizes

    Airport chaos, flights canceled: Spirit Airlines apologizes

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:45 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:45:32 GMT
    Spirit Airlines apologizes for Fort Lauderale airport chaos, flight cancellations _ latest instance of customer frustration with airline industry.More >>
    Spirit Airlines apologizes for Fort Lauderale airport chaos, flight cancellations _ latest instance of customer frustration with airline industry.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms