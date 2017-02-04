Proposed Ohio amendment would give more rights to crime victims - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Proposed Ohio amendment would give more rights to crime victims

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
A proposed statewide amendment to protect rights for the victims of crime is one step closer to the November ballot. 

The Ohio Attorney General's Office certified a petition Friday for a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution.

This amendment would add what would be called the Ohio Crime Victims Bill of Rights.

The proposal aims to give victims of crimes the same rights as the defendants, including access to every hearing. 

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office received the petition from a group called Marsy's Law for Ohio, LLC.

The amendment was certified with the necessary 1,000 valid signatures from registered Ohio voters, along with a "fair and truthful" summary of the proposed amendment.

The next step is for organizers to collect signatures in at least half of the state and see if the amendment contains any single or several issues.

