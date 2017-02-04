Proposed Ohio amendment would give more rights to crime victims

A man driving on Youngstown's South Side at around 6 o'clock Monday morning found a water line break the hard way. The front end of a Jeep plunged into a water-filled hole that had opened at the entrance to the Burger King restaurant at Newton Square near Midlothian Boulevard. The driver was able to escape unharmed and drank a cup of coffee as he waited for a tow truck to arrive. IMore >>
A Warren woman was killed in a head-on crash in Bazetta Township Monday morning. State troopers say 59-year-old Marye Urey of Warren died after the van she was driving was struck by a an oncoming Buick Regal that had crossed the center line into her lane of Johnson Plank Road at around 8 a.m. Urey and a passenger in the van, 25-year-old Melissa Urey of Warren, were both taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital.More >>
What is being heralded as a major development came Monday in the case of a 15-year-old Warren girl accused of fatally shooting her father. The attorney representing Bresha Meadows tells 21 News he met behind closed doors with the judge and the prosecutor for more than an hour Monday morning.More >>
Carlos Carrasco pitched six impressive innings, and the bullpen held on for the Cleveland Indians in their 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.More >>
Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 3, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 2, 2017.More >>
Miguel Cabrera hit his 450th homer in his first game off the disabled list and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
An attorney for four Nebraska beer stores blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will ask a judge to dismiss 22 liquor law violations filed against them,...More >>
Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint near Tombstone say they've 67 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled inside of a casket.More >>
The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim.More >>
