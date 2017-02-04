Valley schools may lose funding due to Gov. Kasich's budget

Ohio Governor John Kasich's proposed budget plan may cause several local schools to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding.

Under the proposal, almost half of the state's school districts will face budget cuts.

The two-year operating budget calls for reducing funding in any district with a population loss of 5 percent or more.

The more population lost, the deeper the cut.

Kasich's budget spends up to 200 million dollars more than the current budget.

According to this budget, nearly every school in the Mahoning Valley would be effected.

West Branch would see a funding cut of more than half a million dollars.

Three of the five schools listed below are located in Columbiana County.

Although not every school would see cuts, districts including Warren plan to get a boost in funding by nearly $2 million.

The top five Valley schools affected by Governor Kasich proposed budget include:

-West Branch: -$550,201

-Beaver Local: -$471,243

-United Local: -$345,239

-Poland Local: -$269,999

-Southern Local: -$263,094