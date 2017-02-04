Youngstown CEO highlights positive changes in school transportat - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown CEO highlights positive changes in school transportation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown City Schools CEO held a press conference Friday afternoon to highlight positive changes in the transportation department. 

CEO Krish Mohip announced that the state department of education has given the district the first positive rating for the district's transportation in eight years. 

New Executive Director of Transportation Colleen Murphy-Penk says technology will play a big role in the department going forward. 

"Through an app on their phone, we already have GPS units installed on the buses so they'll be able to see where the buses are. We are putting portholes on our website so they can access their bus information, so you're not waiting for someone to call you back," said Murphy-Penk.

The district has recently hired 14 bus drivers and drivers aids to help alleviate some of the issues that have come up in the past. 

