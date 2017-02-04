Future is now for Beaver Local's Beck

The world changes quickly, but Beaver Local senior Grace Beck is ready.

She has the same general goal as thousands of others have through the years.

"I want to get famous," said Beck.

But for this generation, fame comes in a lot of forms. Beck ultimately wants to make a living as a YouTube star.

"YouTube's been around for a little while, but it hasn't been mainstream for a while and people haven't made it their careers. That's relatively new," said Beck.

And because it's a newer concept, not everyone has embraced the idea.

"A lot of people don't understand that. I spend the time editing for hours... and they don't understand why I'm putting in all this time," said Beck. "I not only enjoy it and it's something I like to do, but it's also, I see the potential in it. A lot of people struggle to see that potential."

Grace is all in.She's already treating her online persona as a business brand. She picked Kent State for college because that was the best fit for her long-term goals.

"I'm a 17 year old with a business card," said Beck. "Even though I'm not that big yet, I think it's good to stay consistent and take it seriously because then people will see that and hop on my train, I guess."

"Grace was talking to me at a swim meet a couple weeks ago," said Beaver Local superintendent Eric Lowe. "I stayed way past the time that I originally thought I was going to stay because she was so passionate about what she was talking about, she had me hooked."

Grace is the perfect example of what the superintendent is trying to accomplish, encouraging not only the students but also the teachers to look beyond just the industries we see now and try to push everyone toward the future.

"We have to try and stay on top because it changes so quickly," said Lowe. "We do try to find ways to incorporate instagram, snapchat, youtube, facebook, all those types of things into what we're doing in school."

Eric Lowe actually co-authored a book that talks about the idea. It's that way of thinking that is fueling this new era of possibilities for students like Grace.

"It's potential," said Beck. "I'm not getting anything out of it now, but it has so much potential. That's why I'm putting in the time to make it grow."

Where it grows from here, that's the fun part. All of us can just sit back and watch.

If you'd like to check out her work, she goes by "unidentical" on YouTube. You can also find her on snapchat at un.identical or on instagram and twitter @50shades0fGrace to follow her journey.