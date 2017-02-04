Valley schools could lose funding under Kasich's proposed budget

Ohio's proposed two year budget by Governor John Kasich has some school districts gaining millions, while many other districts in the region are facing a major cut in funding.

School superintendents and treasurers will be discussing the proposed cuts or increases and what it will mean for kids and staff in each district.

In Governor John Kasich's proposed two-year budget, 10 school districts in Mahoning County would lose money.

West Branch taking the hardest hit losing $550,201.

Tim Saxton, West Branch superintendent said, "I will be talking and meeting with state lawmakers from our region. If the budget were to stay the way it is proposed, it would be devastating. It's a sizable chunk of money, and we would have to dig down deep. So you're talking about staff, and programming and things that impact our student outcomes. That's something we just can't have happen. This is the Governor's proposed budget. We are hopeful there will be changes."

"With increased educational demands and mandates services and social service mandates that are placed on school districts, the state should not cut funding for students while giving a 17 percent tax cut to largely the wealthiest Ohioans," said State Representative John Boccieri. "If you are on a five year fixed contract with your teachers, school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and now the state says you're going to get a half a million dollars less, that contract still has to be honored by the local school districts. So they must go back to the local taxpayers and fill the void where the state is now reducing their budgets on the backs of children. It's unconscionable."

In Mahoning County, only three districts should receive more money. Boardman would get the highest budget increase of $908,255, followed by Campbell which would get an additional $475,071. Youngstown schools which would receive an additional $310,165.

South Range would lose $235,026. Poland would lose $269,999. If the budget passes as it stands, Austintown would lose $194,518.

In Trumbull County, six school districts would lose funds. Maplewood School District would lose $251.260. Bristol stands to lose $192,142. Lakeview would lose $144,498.

Thirteen districts would receive more funds under Governor Kasich's proposal. The big winner would be Warren Schools with $2,480,045 additional dollars going to the district. Niles would get an additional $957,833. Howland would receive an additional $652,659 and Champion would receive an additional $292,186.

In Columbiana County, five districts would lose money. Beaver Local Schools would take the biggest hit losing $471,243.

Seven districts would see more money. Salem schools the big winners with an additional $898,042 in funds.

In Ashtabula, Geneva Area Schools would lose $503,979 in the Governor's proposed budget. Ashtabula Area Schools would receive an additional $1,413,591 in funding.

The budget is not final.

Members of the Ohio House will have an opportunity to make changes and so will members of the state Senate.

A final budget must be passed by June 30.

State Representative John Boccieri said, "I don't see the need to make cuts on the backs of students education and their futures when Ohio has a $2.2 billion rainy day fund."

Lindsay McCoy will have more discussion on school funding in Ohio and the proposed 2 year budget on WFMJ Weekend Today on Sunday.