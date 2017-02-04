Valley schools could lose funding under Kasich's proposed budget

State troopers are deciding if anyone will be charged in what they say is a road rage incident that ended in a crash that shut down Route 82 in Bazetta Township for more than an hour and a half Monday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Ford F-150 pickup truck being driven by a 26-year-old Warren man became involved in a road rage incident with a 21-year-old Warren man driving a Saturn Vue.More >>
An NBC hit show brought their ultimate jungle gym to Cleveland Monday night, as two Youngstown natives used years of training to see if they have what it takes to be the next American Ninja Warrior. Pat Lavanty and Paul Theodore met for the first time a few hours before the American Ninja Warrior competition. Both Youngstown men were ready to take on the demanding obstacles with caution and confidence.More >>
The new owner of Gander Mountain outdoor stores tweeted on Monday that he intends to keep the Niles location in operation. Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World, tweeted a list of 62 Gander Mountain stores that he says will remain in operation. In a bankruptcy sale, Camping World bought the Gander Mountain name and leases to the existing 160 stores including the building at the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles. When the deal was finalized last week, Lemonis announced that...More >>
Carlos Carrasco pitched six impressive innings, and the bullpen held on for the Cleveland Indians in their 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.More >>
Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 3, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 2, 2017.More >>
Miguel Cabrera hit his 450th homer in his first game off the disabled list and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
An attorney for four Nebraska beer stores blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will ask a judge to dismiss 22 liquor law violations filed against them,...More >>
Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint near Tombstone say they've 67 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled inside of a casket.More >>
