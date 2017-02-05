Mercer man in jail on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a chi - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercer man in jail on charges of kidnapping and assaulting a child

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa -

A Mercer County man is in jail, accused of assaulting and kidnapping a child, then trying to escape from police.

Kyle Selden, 51, of Mercer, faces nine charges including kidnapping a minor, assaulting a child under six years old, child endangering, harassment, fleeing an officer, and failing to have the child in a booster seat.

State Police say Selden struck and injured one of the two victims who was under six, and then kidnapped both victims in an attempt to terrorize them.  The incident happened on Thursday.

Selden was arraigned before a district magistrate on Saturday and is being held in the Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond.

His next hearing is set for February 13.

