Boardman graduate to soar over Superbowl Sunday night

The big game may be against the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night, but a Boardman High School graduate will be viewing the game from the sky.

"Our agency air and marine operations is responsible for air space security for the Superbowl," said Christopher Dobozy, a 1989 Boardman graduate.

The now 46-year-old was a pilot in the army for 10 years, leading him to fly choppers for Customs and Boarder Protections Air and Marine Operations.

His primary job on Superbowl Sunday will be to enforce the temporary flight restriction of a 30-mile ring around NRG stadium in Houston.

"If an aircraft does come in, our job is to identify them, interdict them. Basically, what that means is we will come up alongside them, we'll hold a placard up that gives them a frequency to turn to, we'll make radio contact with them and have them turn away," said Dobozy.

About five aircraft from his team will be surrounding the game.

Dobozy will be flying the U8 60 Black Hawk, and says it's a job like no other.

"Being able to fly over the Superbowl is pretty cool. Any event like that is cool, and five of us get the only seat like it in the house," said Dobozy.

The pilot says there's no place he would rather be for the big game, unless the Steelers had made it.

Dobozy is stationed in Michigan but says he has plenty of family still here in the Valley.