Hubbard second grader donates hundreds of blankets to Warren mission

A second grade student at Hubbard Elementary School decided she wanted to spread a little kindness by donating blankets to the Warren Family Mission Saturday.

The second grader collected more than 430 blankets to take to the mission.

Members of the school, community and local businesses helped her collect the blankets.

"When me and my friends went to pick them up, that was my favorite part, and then when we came, it was like 'Oh my gosh'," said second grader Emma Cough. "Then we had to get somebody else to help, and then we had to go and get them. That was my favorite part."

A local hotel will be donating pillows at a later date as part of the drive.