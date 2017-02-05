Car crash on Midlothian sends two to hospital

A woman tells Youngstown Police that someone stole just about everything in her south side home, including the bathroom sinks. A Warren woman who tells police she was renovating a home on McFarland Avenue in Youngstown, says that an estimated $9,000 worth of items were taken from the property. In addition to the sinks, the woman also reported that two toilets, two sinks, an air conditioner and a computer among the items taken from the house. Police are also investigating ...More >>
Youngstown police are investigating an incident that left hundreds of homes and businesses without power Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the intersection on Glenwood Avenue and Canfield Road at around 3:50 p.m. when it was reported that power lines had fallen on a tractor trailer that struck a pole. In addition to snarling traffic at the intersection, FirstEnergy reported that more than 920 customers lost power.More >>
Loretta Lynn's scheduled performance at Packard Music Hall next month has been postponed, according to promoters. JAC Management Group announced on Tuesday that the country music legend's June 9th appearance at Packard has been pushed back until December 2nd. The 85-year-old was hospitalized on Thursday after suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills,Tennessee.More >>
Parts of the world's most advanced fighter jet, the F-35, are made right here in the Mahoning Valley. The new F-35 Lightning II is an amazing stealth fighting machine. Arconic in Niles, which used to be RMI and then RTI Titanium, makes the titanium for these jets. Lockheed Martin brought an F-35 cockpit simulator to Arconic to show Congressman Tim Ryan and local employees what it's like to fly what they help make.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Nicklas Backstrom got his sixth of the playoffs and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force a Game 7 in their taut Eastern Conference semifinal.More >>
Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in center field and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Monday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 8, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco pitched six impressive innings, and the bullpen held on for the Cleveland Indians in their 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
An attorney for four Nebraska beer stores blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will ask a judge to dismiss 22 liquor law violations filed against them,...More >>
Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint near Tombstone say they've 67 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled inside of a casket.More >>
