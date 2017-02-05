Car crash on Midlothian sends two to hospital

Youngstown police and fire were called to a car accident Sunday morning involving two vehicles.

Police say one of the vehicles, a Kia, was at the intersection of Erma Avenue and Midlothian Boulevard and came to a stop sign.

The driver told authorities he had stopped at the sign before continuing driving.

Police say the Kia went through the intersection, striking a woman in a Buick in the side of her vehicle.

Authorities had to use the "jaws of life" to help the woman out of her car.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



