Sekerak a fixture at Bingo night for 70 years

For a lot of people, Bingo night just wouldn't be complete without Marge Sekerak.

She's 93 years young and has been volunteering for 70 years.

"I don't think of age, I just go," said Sekerak.

She never really stops, either. She's 93 with energy that's just contagious.

"She just keeps going and going," said volunteer Greg Shirilla. "It's amazing. She's so sharp and always up and down the aisles."

"She's up and down here, selling tickets, passing tickets, selling cards," said Linda Aaron from Struthers.

I like people, I like people. I always did," said Sekerak.

It all started, back when she was 23 and needed something to do.

"The reason why I volunteered, I didn't have any children," said Sekerak. "So what was I going to do? My husband was working. I'm going! I'll go help the church."

And she does it in so many ways. If you're eating something delicious on Bingo night, odds are it came from her kitchen.

"I do, I bake a lot," said Sekerak. "Today I made kolachi... coconut cookies and some clothespin cookies. I love to bake."

"She always comes one or two hours early and starts preparing and start doing all of the things," said father Mykhaylo Farynets.

"When she was sick, because she wasn't here a couple weeks, she did bring her cake up. And then she would leave," said Cindy Baber from Struthers.

If you are a regular on Thursday Bingo night, she already knows you. If you're not, she'll know you soon enough.

"She takes care of the regulars. She saves our seats," said Baber. "She worries if we're not there."

"She's a legend here," said Aaron. "She'll help anybody at anytime and we hope that she stays around a lot longer."

70 years ago, she showed up just wanting to help out. The result: life-long friendships, seven decades of good food, and one legend at the bingo hall.

You can find Marge at Bingo every Thursday night at the Byzantine Center at the Grove on Shady Run Road in Youngstown.