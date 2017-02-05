1 injured after pickup strikes train in SW Ohio

CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) - A southwest Ohio man is hospitalized in critical condition after driving his vehicle into a train overnight.

WLWT-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jLeGWy ) that the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the accident involving 52-year-old Paul A. Grierson, of Carlisle, at about 11:15 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Grierson was traveling westbound on Fairview Drive when it drove across a marked stop bar, crashed into a closed railroad gate, continued past the flashing railroad-crossing sign and collided with a northbound CSX train.

The driver was trapped in his vehicle. He was extricated by the Carlisle Fire Department and transported to the hospital.

Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com

