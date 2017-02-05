Crosby, Fleury lead Penguins to 4-1 win over Blues

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots amd the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 Saturday night.

Kris Letang and Justin Schultz also scored for the Penguins who are 20-2-2 when Crosby scores a goal.

Patrik Berglund scored for St. Louis, which handed new coach Mike Yeo his first loss following a win in his debut on Thursday after replacing the fired Ken Hitchcock.

Jake Allen made 27 saves while falling to 18-14-3. He has not won back-to-back games since winning four straight from Nov. 26 through Dec. 6.

Fleury, making his first appearance since Jan. 14, earned his first win since winning five straight from Dec. 23 through Jan. 8.

