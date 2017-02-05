McDonald's Hoop News 2/4/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 2/4/17

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Howland 50 Boardman 66

Bristol 67 Garfield 48

Constitution 69 Kennedy Catholic 76

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Brookfield 73 Girard 44

East 32 Lakeview 43

Cardinal Mooney 36 Columbiana 53

Springfield 52 Mineral Ridge 56

Liberty 60 Campbell 54

Poland 54 Struthers 57

Valley Christian 69 Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 62

Harding 39 Canfield 54

Mohawk 36 Kennedy Catholic 52

Central Tech 58 Grove City 45

