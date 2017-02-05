Study: Ohio has 5 of worst US truck-congested areas

Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Nicklas Backstrom got his sixth of the playoffs and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force a Game 7 in their taut Eastern Conference semifinal.More >>
Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in center field and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Monday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 8, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco pitched six impressive innings, and the bullpen held on for the Cleveland Indians in their 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.More >>
Ohio's environmental regulators have issued a $430,000 fine against a company building a natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Michigan.More >>
A Penn State University fraternity member calling 911 for help in a case that has led to charges against 18 students following an alcohol-fueled party calmly told a dispatcher "we have a friend who's unconscious."More >>
Police say a 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she and another girl were hit by a car in Philadelphia, pinning the 9-year-old under the vehicle.More >>
An Ohio judge will decide later on issues including whether jurors for a white former University of Cincinnati policeman's murder retrial can see the T-shirt with a Confederate flag emblem he wore under his...More >>
Pittsburgh is spending $580,000 to buy up to 500 new litter cans that will be equipped with smart technology to tell Public Works employees when they're full.More >>
A Pennsylvania man who police say bit the tip off a woman's nose has been jailed on attempted homicide and other charges.More >>
A man has been charged with criminal homicide after two people told authorities that they saw him cut the throat of another man in the basement of an eastern Pennsylvania home.More >>
A Kentucky woman chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania told the trooper who finally stopped her she was Hillary Clinton.More >>
A former NBA player and current college coach has been arrested on charges that he exposed his genitals on a public trail in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania woman who police say drove around with her newborn daughter's body has been jailed on abuse of a corpse and other charges.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
An attorney for four Nebraska beer stores blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will ask a judge to dismiss 22 liquor law violations filed against them,...More >>
Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint near Tombstone say they've 67 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled inside of a casket.More >>
