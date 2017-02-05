Spokesman: Meehan won't challenge Casey for Senate in 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A spokesman says U.S. Rep. Pat Meehan will not be challenging U.S. Sen. Bob Casey next year and will instead focus on winning re-election.

The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2kCQmWw ) reports that spokesman John Elizandro said Saturday night that the GOP congressman plans to focus on his work in the U.S. House.

Elizandro said Meehan's seat on the influential House Ways and Means Committee enables the congressman "to play a critical role in the most important coming legislative debates: health care, tax reform and trade."

Casey, a Democrat, has said he plans to run again in 2018 on a message of "standing strong against terrorism" and working to protect the economic interests of middle class people.

Casey ousted then-incumbent Rick Santorum in 2006 and defeated businessman Tom Smith six years later.

Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com

