With McCarthy playing Spicer, 'SNL' cranks up Trump satire

The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment

The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment

DA: Suspect in doctors' slaying did not shoot at police

DA: Suspect in doctors' slaying did not shoot at police

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview

President Donald Trump's go-it-alone foreign policy is weakening America's standing at a time of tumult in the world, Kofi Annan tells The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview

A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central Indiana

A group of turkey hunters got a good laugh from some daring deer in central Indiana

Swiss bank Credit Suisse it will add 1,200 jobs paying an average of more than $100,000 at its North Carolina technology hub after the state partially repealed a state law limiting the rights of gay and transgender people.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse it will add 1,200 jobs paying an average of more than $100,000 at its North Carolina technology hub after the state partially repealed a state law limiting the rights of gay and transgender...

A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars that are filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state.

A portion of an underground tunnel containing rail cars that are filled with radioactive waste collapsed at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state.

Democrat Heath Mello has lost his race for Omaha mayor in a setback for supporters who argued the Democratic National Committee and abortion rights groups were wrong to attack the anti-abortion former state senator.

Democrat Heath Mello has lost his race for Omaha mayor in a setback for supporters who argued the Democratic National Committee and abortion rights groups were wrong to attack the anti-abortion former state senator.

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

NEW YORK (AP) - Melissa McCarthy lampooned White House press secretary Sean Spicer in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch where she taunted reporters as "losers," fired a water gun at the press corps and even used the lectern to ram a Wall Street Journal journalist.

"SNL" opened with Alec Baldwin reprising his President Donald Trump and phoning foreign leaders with chief strategist Stephen Bannon by his side. Bannon, with hood and scythe, was portrayed as the grim reaper.

But it was McCarthy's mid-show sketch impersonating a pugnacious Spicer that sparked the bigger response in the NBC show's second episode since the inauguration. McCarthy's Spicer insisted that "no one was sad" at Trump's supreme court nominee unveiling. She kept a CNN reporter, chastised as "fake news," jailed in a cage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.