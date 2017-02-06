Driver charged after SUV slams into Negley home

A car accident in Columbiana County is under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lisbon says a driver crashed his SUV into home in Negley.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. in the 5100 block of Darlington Road.

There were two people in the vehicle and both got out of the vehicle without injury but the home sustained some damage. Several blocks of the basement were pushed in. No one inside the home was hurt.

Fire crews arrived on scene and pulled the SUV out.

An OSP trooper says the driver is facing charges and they believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.