Youngstown community meeting discusses faith-based issues, travel ban

Members of the Youngstown community came together Sunday afternoon with one goal in mind: to get to know their Muslim neighbor.

A panel discussion called "Being Muslim in Youngstown" was held at the The First Unitarian Universalist Church in Youngstown and it was open to the public.

Part of the discussion was on the immigration travel ban, but the main goal was to unite and understand one another.

"To educate, promote peace and love," said Becky Ann Harker, the director of education at the First Unitarian Universalist Church. "At the end of the day, you can't hate what you understand," she added.

The event was timely with what's going on politically in the United States, but it was set prior to President Trump's executive order temporarily halting travel from seven countries.