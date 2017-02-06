First Night of Youngstown looking to add new members - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

First Night of Youngstown looking to add new members

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The First Night of Youngstown Board of Directors is looking for some new members

The directors for the family-oriented, alcohol-free New Years celebration is currently accepting applications.

The board meets once a month, and each board member is expected to serve on at least one committee.

The committees help plan and organize the celebration months in advance of the actual event.

Interested people in applying for the positions should call the First Night Youngstown office at (330) 744-9966 for an official application.

Those applications must be completed and received by February 28.

