Gas prices in the Valley stay low to start the new work week

Gas prices in Ohio and in the Youngstown-Warren area remain relatively low compared with the rest of the country as the new week gets underway.

The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Ohio was about $2.07 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. Only Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee had lowers averages.

The average for a gallon of regular gas in the Youngstown area is $1.99 a gallon.

Ohio's average was down from $2.40 a month ago but still significantly higher than a year ago, when drivers were paying just $1.53.

The national average Monday was $2.27, about the same as last week but up from $1.75 at this time last year.

AAA says the national average decreased daily for three weeks in January, amid increased crude oil production and lower driving demand.

The following locations in the Valley have posted these prices at the pump for the start of the week according to GasBuddy Ohio:

GetGo on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown: $1.99 a gallon

Blaze Oil on McCartney Road in Youngstown: $1.99 a gallon

BP on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown: $1.99 a gallon

Shell on North Road in Warren: $1.92 a gallon

Sam's Club on Niles-Cortland Road in Warren: $1.89 a gallon

Speedway on Kirk & Raccoon Roads in Austintown: $2.05 a gallon

Sheetz on Market Street in North Lima: $1.99 a gallon